West Jones girls brings home 1st gold ball in 28 years

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - They had come oh, so, close before, but still, it had been nearly three decades since the West Jones High School Lady Mustangs had won a girls basketball state championship

Well, get out the dustcloths and Windex and clear a spot in the trophy case.

After 28 seasons, the Lady Mustangs have laid claim to another gold ball.

Jakera Ducksworth scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds as West Jones dominated Callaway High School, 53-31, Friday evening at the Mississippi Coliseum.

West Jones (29-2) kept building on a lead it held after the first quarter as the Lady Chargers (27-7) never scored more than nine points in any quarter.

Callaway shot just 16.7 percent from the floor and was outrebounded 50-31.

Aasia Wilson backed Ducksworth with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Halei Keyes added 12 points and three steals.

Jahanna Wilson led Callaway with 12 points,

