WCU hosts 2nd annual Rural Health Summit

William Carey University hosted the 2nd annual Rural Health Summit Friday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University explored issues facing rural healthcare in Mississippi Friday during an annual conference.

The second Rural Health Summit featured presentations from several medical professionals.

The theme of the event was “Protecting the Health of Mothers and Babies.”

“My goal in attending the rural health summit is to see the biggest problems Mississippi faces and what we can do as immediate solutions to those problems,” said Jacob Reed, a second year medical student from the Dixie Community of Forrest County.

The speaker for the event was Mississippi State Health Officer, Dr. Daniel Edney.

“Rural health summits allow you to bring awareness to people who may not be aware of the health disparities that are going on in a rural community, so I think it’s important because it opens those doors for conversation,” said Nikita Calvin, a first year student from Clarksdale.

The summit wrapped up with a dinner at Tatum Court.

