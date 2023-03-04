Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

VIDEO: Fiery tanker crash kills driver, burns Maryland homes

Large fire and smoke from overturned tanker on fire on US 15 in Maryland. (Source: VERA SCATES-BAREFIELD, CNN, Twitter / @jam87530075)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A tanker truck overturned on a Maryland highway Saturday in a fiery crash that killed the driver and burned vehicles and homes, authorities said.

The truck crashed on U.S. 15 in Frederick, about an hour’s drive west of Baltimore. The roadway was shut down in both directions for an “extended closure,” the State Highway Administration said.

The vehicle was a gas tanker that overturned, hit a tree and exploded, the Frederick News-Post reported. Photos showed massive flames and billowing smoke.

The driver died and the cause of the crash is under investigation, Maryland State Police tweeted. The agency said the fire damaged “multiple vehicles and homes” and no one else was hurt.

A news conference was planned for 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
WDAM has reached out to the family for further comment but they declined to speak at this time.
Investigation starts after West Jones kindergartner left on school bus in February
Thursday's deadly house fire in Hattiesburg claims one man's life
Victim identified in Thursday house fire in Hattiesburg
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close

Latest News

Fiery tanker crash kills driver, burns Maryland homes
Golden Eagles ousted in quarterfinals of Sun Belt Conference Men's Basketball Tournament...
USM falters in 2nd half, falls by 17 to USA in Sun Belt tourney
Severe storms to bring snow to the Northeast. (PAUL SOLO via CNN Newsource)
Heavy snow slams Northeast; storm cleanup begins in South
Officials in Arizona say a dog named Dumpling has found her forever home after being abandoned.
Dog gets adopted within hours after being found in trash bin, animal shelter says