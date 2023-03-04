Win Stuff
USM offers free hearing tests for World Hearing Day

Screening for hearing held at University of Southern Mississippi
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
“It’s a wonderful experience, I love getting hands-on experience with patients,” said graduate student Jennifer Chapman. “We get hands-on experience every week in clinic, but the more opportunities, the better.”

The school provided free hearing screenings for faculty, students and staff.

No appointments were necessary.

“It’s a wonderful experience,” said graduate student Jennifer Chapman. “I love getting hands-on experience with patients. We get hands-on experience every week in clinic, but the more opportunities, the better.”

Each screening took just a few minutes.

“It is a win-win for everybody, and it promotes our clinic here on campus, that we do hearing testing and we fit hearing aids, we see adults to children,” said Lyerly Christensen, USM Audiology Clinic coordinator.

“World Hearing Day” is a campaign conducted each year by the World Health Organization.

