Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

New buses coming to Lamar County School District

Lamar County School District to welcome a batch of school buses
Lamar County School District to welcome a batch of school buses(KTIV)
By Trey Howard
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - After experiencing issues with multiple buses, the Lamar County School District is preparing to add to its fleet.

The district is adding six buses, two of which are new, and the other four with less than 40,000 miles.

This comes as a relief after the district recently saw nearly 20 buses needing repairs; totaling more than $80,000.

The district’s transportation director said once the buses arrive, the plan is to distribute them as needed.

“You kind of go with the thing of when it rains, it pours,” Mitchell Smith said. “When one starts breaking down, others start breaking down.

“But the need is pretty even throughout. Our area with the most buses that we have on the road is Oak Grove. Then, we’ve had a need for some buses in Sumrall, as well; and Purvis, too. It trickles down, depending on the size of the area of the district. But, for the most part, we’re just going to spread them out as we see the need.”

Smith says the new buses will arrive within the next week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
WDAM has reached out to the family for further comment but they declined to speak at this time.
Investigation starts after West Jones kindergartner left on school bus in February
Thursday's deadly house fire in Hattiesburg claims one man's life
Victim identified in Thursday house fire in Hattiesburg
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close

Latest News

Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
Pelicans flock to Thames Elementary School in Hattiesburg
New Orleans Pelicans staff visits Thames Elementary School
Cause For Paws held Saturday in Petal
Cause For Paws held Saturday in Petal
Pelicans flock to Thames Elementary School in Hattiesburg
Thames Elementary students visited by New Orleans Pelicans staff