New buses coming to Lamar County School District

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - After experiencing issues with multiple buses, the Lamar County School District is preparing to add to its fleet.

The district is adding six buses, two of which are new, and the other four with less than 40,000 miles.

This comes as a relief after the district recently saw nearly 20 buses needing repairs; totaling more than $80,000.

The district’s transportation director said once the buses arrive, the plan is to distribute them as needed.

“You kind of go with the thing of when it rains, it pours,” Mitchell Smith said. “When one starts breaking down, others start breaking down.

“But the need is pretty even throughout. Our area with the most buses that we have on the road is Oak Grove. Then, we’ve had a need for some buses in Sumrall, as well; and Purvis, too. It trickles down, depending on the size of the area of the district. But, for the most part, we’re just going to spread them out as we see the need.”

Smith says the new buses will arrive within the next week.

