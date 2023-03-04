Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

LPD hosts food drive for Salvation Army

LPD hosts food drive for Salvation Army
LPD hosts food drive for Salvation Army(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department held a food drive outside Walmart, collecting non-perishable items for the Salvation Army.

Capt. Shannon Caraway called the turnout decent despite a windy morning.

“Just to see and hear people say when they didn’t have and they would go to the Salvation Army, and they would receive help, it makes me proud and my staff proud that we can be a part of it,” Caraway said. “(Laurel Police Department) Chief (Tommy) Cox is always on us about helping out the community and doing our best to make sure everybody is comfortable here in the city.

“So, we feel good about what we’re doing when we help the Salvation Army.”

Although the in-person drive ended at 4 p.m., LPD and the salvation army are still accepting donations.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck reportedly happened near the intersection of Mississippi Highway 588 and Buffalo Hill...
Victims identified in 2-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
Thursday's deadly house fire in Hattiesburg claims one man's life
1 dead in Hattiesburg house fire
The wreck reportedly happened near the intersection of Mississippi Hwy. 588 and Buffalo Hill...
2-vehicle crash on MS-588 causes multiple fatalities
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial

Latest News

William Carey University hosted the 2nd annual Rural Health Summit Friday.
WCU hosts 2nd annual Rural Health Summit
Hattiesburg High School topped Picayune High School to win the Class 5A boys basketball state...
Hattiesburg wins Class 5A boys basketball crown by topping Picayune, 55-50
West Jones High School's girls basketball team wins Class 5A state championship
West Jones girls brings home 1st gold ball in 28 years
A camper was also destroyed and some vehicles may also have been damaged in the fire.
Friday morning fire destroys Soso home