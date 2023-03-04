LPD hosts food drive for Salvation Army

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department held a food drive outside Walmart, collecting non-perishable items for the Salvation Army.

Capt. Shannon Caraway called the turnout decent despite a windy morning.

“Just to see and hear people say when they didn’t have and they would go to the Salvation Army, and they would receive help, it makes me proud and my staff proud that we can be a part of it,” Caraway said. “(Laurel Police Department) Chief (Tommy) Cox is always on us about helping out the community and doing our best to make sure everybody is comfortable here in the city.

“So, we feel good about what we’re doing when we help the Salvation Army.”

Although the in-person drive ended at 4 p.m., LPD and the salvation army are still accepting donations.

