Lady Eagles get past Arkansas State, advance at Sun Belt tourney

PENSACOLA, Fla.. (WDAM) - Third-seeded University of Southern Mississippi built a double-digit pad coming out of the third quarter and then outlasted Arkansas State University, 79-72, in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Woman’s Basketball Tournament.

USM (21-9) will take on the winner of Friday’s late game, Texas State University or Appalachian State University, at 2 p.m. Sunday in a semifinal game at the Pensacola Bay Center.

All-Sun Belt Conference selection Domonique Davis led USM with 22 points. She also grabbed five rebounds, handed out eight assists and made three steals.

Lauren Gross knocked down a season-high, four three-pointers to help USM go 8-of-14 from deep.

Melyia Grayson scored 11 points and snared a game-high 14 rebounds, while Rose Warren had 10 points off the bench.

The Lady Eagles and 11th-seeded ASU took turns swapping leads. For the game, the team traded the lead 10 times and were tied another seven.

But the Lady Eagles outscored Arkansas State (13-19) by nine points, 23-14, in the third quarter to build an 11-point lead heading into the final period.

The lead grew to 16 with less than five minutes let in the game.

ASU cut its deficit in half down the stretch, then got it to six. But only seconds remained, and the Lady Eagles were able to pocket their third win of the season over the Lady Red Wolves.

