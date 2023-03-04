Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Lady Eagles get past Arkansas State, advance at Sun Belt tourney

Lady Eagles advance at Sun Belt Conference Women's Basketball Tournament
Lady Eagles advance at Sun Belt Conference Women's Basketball Tournament(WMBF)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla.. (WDAM) - Third-seeded University of Southern Mississippi built a double-digit pad coming out of the third quarter and then outlasted Arkansas State University, 79-72, in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Woman’s Basketball Tournament.

USM (21-9) will take on the winner of Friday’s late game, Texas State University or Appalachian State University, at 2 p.m. Sunday in a semifinal game at the Pensacola Bay Center.

All-Sun Belt Conference selection Domonique Davis led USM with 22 points. She also grabbed five rebounds, handed out eight assists and made three steals.

Lauren Gross knocked down a season-high, four three-pointers to help USM go 8-of-14 from deep.

Melyia Grayson scored 11 points and snared a game-high 14 rebounds, while Rose Warren had 10 points off the bench.

The Lady Eagles and 11th-seeded ASU took turns swapping leads. For the game, the team traded the lead 10 times and were tied another seven.

But the Lady Eagles outscored Arkansas State (13-19) by nine points, 23-14, in the third quarter to build an 11-point lead heading into the final period.

The lead grew to 16 with less than five minutes let in the game.

ASU cut its deficit in half down the stretch, then got it to six. But only seconds remained, and the Lady Eagles were able to pocket their third win of the season over the Lady Red Wolves.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck reportedly happened near the intersection of Mississippi Highway 588 and Buffalo Hill...
Victims identified in 2-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
Thursday's deadly house fire in Hattiesburg claims one man's life
1 dead in Hattiesburg house fire
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The wreck reportedly happened near the intersection of Mississippi Hwy. 588 and Buffalo Hill...
2-vehicle crash on MS-588 causes multiple fatalities
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial

Latest News

6pm Headlines 3/3
6pm Headlines 3/3
LPD hosts food drive for Salvation Army
LPD hosts food drive for Salvation Army
10pm Headlines 3/3
10pm Headlines 3/3
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 3/2
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 3/2