Hattiesburg wins Class 5A boys basketball crown by topping Picayune, 55-50

Hattiesburg High School topped Picayune High School to win the Class 5A boys basketball state...
Hattiesburg High School topped Picayune High School to win the Class 5A boys basketball state championship Friday night in Jackson.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - After watching their lead disappear in a lopsided third quarter, Hattiesburg High School’s boys basketball team turned the tables by using the same blueprint in the fourth quarter Friday night at the Mississippi Coliseum.

The Tigers, who saw an eight-point halftime lead disappear in the fury of a 17-5, third-quarter rally by Picayune High School, outscored the Maroon Tide, 21-12, in the final period to claim a 55-50 victory in Class 5A’s title game.

Hattiesburg (24-7) saw three players score 10 points or more, including Most Valuable Player, Stephen McCullon, who finished with 14 points, including an 8-for-8 performance at the free-throw line.

Darrian Johnson added 13 points and six rebounds and Christian Moody scored 11 points.

Picayune (18-15) was led by Tyran Warren and Dakeith Quinn, with 15 points each. Warren added five rebounds, while Quinn had four.

