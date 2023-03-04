Hattiesburg Public School District hosts spring Career Fair

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Public School District is hiring.

Saturday morning, the district hosted a job fair at its administrative offices on Mamie Street.

Administrators said they’re looking for new teachers, teacher assistants, child nutrition assistants and custodians.

The district holds at least one fair every spring.

“It’s an ongoing process, but it’s an exciting time of the year,” said Michael Battle, Hattiesburg Public Schools assistant superintendent. “We get an opportunity to bring in fresh ideas and fresh thoughts into our particular school district, but it’s an ongoing process and we’re looking forward to filling all of our vacancies this year.”

You can find out more about applying for a job with Hattiesburg Public Schools by going to www.hattiesburgpsd.com.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.