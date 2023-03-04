Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg Public School District hosts spring Career Fair

The Hattiesburg Public School District hosted a career fair Saturday.
The Hattiesburg Public School District hosted a career fair Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Public School District is hiring.

Saturday morning, the district hosted a job fair at its administrative offices on Mamie Street.

Administrators said they’re looking for new teachers, teacher assistants, child nutrition assistants and custodians.

The district holds at least one fair every spring.

“It’s an ongoing process, but it’s an exciting time of the year,” said Michael Battle, Hattiesburg Public Schools assistant superintendent. “We get an opportunity to bring in fresh ideas and fresh thoughts into our particular school district, but it’s an ongoing process and we’re looking forward to filling all of our vacancies this year.”

You can find out more about applying for a job with Hattiesburg Public Schools by going to www.hattiesburgpsd.com.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
WDAM has reached out to the family for further comment but they declined to speak at this time.
Investigation starts after West Jones kindergartner left on school bus in February
Thursday's deadly house fire in Hattiesburg claims one man's life
Victim identified in Thursday house fire in Hattiesburg
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close

Latest News

Free hearing screenings were offered by the School of Speech and Hearing Sciences at USM Friday.
USM offers free hearing tests for World Hearing Day
The Pearl River County School District speaks about its new CENTEGIX Crisis Alert system...
PRCSD using new crisis alert system
The 2022 Strategic Plan Update was released to the public by the Columbia Police Department...
Columbia police release 2022 Strategic Plan Update
Employees with Dixie Electric collected enough money this year to provide 200 backpacks to...
Dixie Electric employees provide 200 backpacks for children in foster care