Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Fire department K-9 dies during search and rescue mission

Authorities say a K-9 named Balko died Friday night while conducting a search inside a downtown...
Authorities say a K-9 named Balko died Friday night while conducting a search inside a downtown St. Louis building.(St. Louis Fire Department)
By Lucas Sellem and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - First responders in Missouri say one of their search and rescue team members has died.

The St. Louis Fire Department reported a K-9 from its search and rescue unit died on Friday night.

Officials said the K-9, named Balko, tragically died while performing a search at the Railway Exchange Building in downtown St. Louis.

The fire department said it is with “profound sadness” it announces Balko’s death.

According to authorities, Balko was 6 years old. He is credited with working on several searches, including a large building fire in January in the St. Louis area.

“Rest easy, Balko. We’ll take it from here,” the department shared on social media.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
WDAM has reached out to the family for further comment but they declined to speak at this time.
Investigation starts after West Jones kindergartner left on school bus in February
Thursday's deadly house fire in Hattiesburg claims one man's life
Victim identified in Thursday house fire in Hattiesburg
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close

Latest News

Hattiesburg police, Lamar County deputies investigating reported shooting at Turtle Creek mall
HPD investigating report of shooting at Turtle Creek Mall
Lamar County School District to welcome a batch of school buses
New buses coming to Lamar County School District
Pelicans flock to Thames Elementary School in Hattiesburg
New Orleans Pelicans staff visits Thames Elementary School
Cause For Paws held Saturday in Petal
Cause For Paws held Saturday in Petal