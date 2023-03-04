Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Dog gets adopted within hours after being found in trash bin, animal shelter says

Officials in Arizona say a dog named Dumpling has found her forever home after being abandoned.
Officials in Arizona say a dog named Dumpling has found her forever home after being abandoned.(Maricopa County Animal Shelter)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A dog that was found abandoned in a trash bin outside of an animal shelter in Arizona has been adopted.

On Thursday, Maricopa County Animal Care & Control shared on social media that an employee found a pug in a trash bin near the shelter that morning. The worker said he thought someone was donating blankets but upon looking further he noticed a dog inside.

According to the shelter, the team made contact with the person who left the pup, but they ignored their requests and ultimately took off.

The shelter team named the pug Dumpling and said she was eating well once in their care while being happy, energetic and available to adopt.

“This pug pup immediately won over everyone’s hearts!” the shelter team shared.

Officials with the animal shelter updated their post just a few hours later sharing that Dumpling had found her new home after being adopted.

The team also reminded residents that there are plenty of resources to help with taking care of a pet and that animal neglect and abandonment are considered a felony.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
WDAM has reached out to the family for further comment but they declined to speak at this time.
Investigation starts after West Jones kindergartner left on school bus in February
Thursday's deadly house fire in Hattiesburg claims one man's life
Victim identified in Thursday house fire in Hattiesburg
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close

Latest News

Large fire and smoke from overturned tanker on fire on US 15 in Maryland.
VIDEO: Fiery tanker crash kills driver, burns Maryland homes
Fiery tanker crash kills driver, burns Maryland homes
Golden Eagles ousted in quarterfinals of Sun Belt Conference Men's Basketball Tournament...
USM falters in 2nd half, falls by 17 to USA in Sun Belt tourney
Severe storms to bring snow to the Northeast. (PAUL SOLO via CNN Newsource)
Heavy snow slams Northeast; storm cleanup begins in South