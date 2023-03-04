Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Beautiful weather this weekend

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 3/2
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weather will be much nicer this weekend. We’ll start your Saturday with temperatures in the low 50s, but we’ll quickly warm up into the mid 70s in the afternoon with sunny skies all day long.

Sunday will be bright and sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Clouds will move in for your Monday and Tuesday as a weak system moves through the area. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out during the afternoon for both days. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

A cold front will move toward the end of the week, giving us our best chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs will fall into the low 60s

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck reportedly happened near the intersection of Mississippi Highway 588 and Buffalo Hill...
Victims identified in 2-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
Thursday's deadly house fire in Hattiesburg claims one man's life
1 dead in Hattiesburg house fire
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The wreck reportedly happened near the intersection of Mississippi Hwy. 588 and Buffalo Hill...
2-vehicle crash on MS-588 causes multiple fatalities
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial

Latest News

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 3/2
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 3/2
03/03 Ryan’s “First Alert” Friday Morning Forecast
03/03 Ryan’s “First Alert” Friday Morning Forecast
03/03 Ryan’s “First Alert” Friday Morning Forecast
03/03 Ryan’s “First Alert” Friday Morning Forecast
03/02 Ryan’s “Friday/Stormy Eve” Thursday Morning Forecast
03/02 Ryan’s “Friday/Stormy Eve” Thursday Morning Forecast