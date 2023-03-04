Beautiful weather this weekend

The weather will be much nicer this weekend. We’ll start your Saturday with temperatures in the low 50s, but we’ll quickly warm up into the mid 70s in the afternoon with sunny skies all day long.

Sunday will be bright and sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Clouds will move in for your Monday and Tuesday as a weak system moves through the area. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out during the afternoon for both days. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

A cold front will move toward the end of the week, giving us our best chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs will fall into the low 60s

