Wanted MDOC suspect arrested with various drugs, firearm in Laurel Wednesday

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A variety of illegal narcotics found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Laurel has landed a man behind bars.

According to the Laurel Police Department, officer Denton Parish managed a traffic stop on South 13th Avenue near the intersection of West 6th Street.

Parish found that a passenger of the vehicle, 47-year-old Orlando Maurice Trotter, was wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

During the traffic stop, Parish found a firearm, four grams of methamphetamine, nine dose units of MDMA, 12 rocks of crack cocaine and two grams of marijuana.

LPD says Trotter was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with having a hold for MDOC.

Trotter will have his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Friday.

