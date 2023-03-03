Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Walmart Supercenter celebrates Employee Appreciation

Walmart celebrates Employee Appreciation Day
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Staff members at Walmart Supercenter on U.S. 49 celebrated Employee Appreciation a day early.

To start the festivities of recognizing hard-working employees, store manager Myesha Cade gave away the “Mother Goose” award to Pamela Quin, an associate who has nurturing and caring qualities towards fellow co-workers.

“As far as Walmart being a second home, just feeling important like nurturing the culture, nurturing to the store, engagement, making it be a place like “Hey, I want to come to work, they recognize everything I do,’” Cade said. “I feel like this is done with a passion.

“You don’t have to come to work and be a nurturing person. However, that’s a passion, that’s a gift, that’s something you chose to do, so I’m really big on engagement when it comes down to that piece of it.”

Friday, the store will continue with employee appreciation by having its “Fun Friday” event.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck reportedly happened near the intersection of Mississippi Hwy. 588 and Buffalo Hill...
2-vehicle crash on MS-588 causes multiple fatalities
The wreck reportedly happened near the intersection of Mississippi Highway 588 and Buffalo Hill...
Victims identified in 2-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
Virginia Kanan, 55, of Soso.
GRAPHIC: Huskies rescued, owner arrested in Jones Co. following animal welfare complaint
Patrick's 3/1 Forecast
Severe Threat has now shift into early Friday morning.
The fifth annual Prom-A-Palooza set for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday
Forrest Health’s Spirit Girls Host Prom-A-Palooza

Latest News

Walmart celebrates Employee Appreciation Day
Walmart celebrates Employee Appreciation Day
Gun found at Jasper County elementary school
Gun found at Jasper County elementary school
Jackson State University names new acting president after placing Thomas Hudson on...
Board of Trustees names temporary acting president at Jackson State
Petal repairing sunken portion of Old Richton Road
Petal road repairs expected to extend through weekend