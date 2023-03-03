Walmart Supercenter celebrates Employee Appreciation

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Staff members at Walmart Supercenter on U.S. 49 celebrated Employee Appreciation a day early.

To start the festivities of recognizing hard-working employees, store manager Myesha Cade gave away the “Mother Goose” award to Pamela Quin, an associate who has nurturing and caring qualities towards fellow co-workers.

“As far as Walmart being a second home, just feeling important like nurturing the culture, nurturing to the store, engagement, making it be a place like “Hey, I want to come to work, they recognize everything I do,’” Cade said. “I feel like this is done with a passion.

“You don’t have to come to work and be a nurturing person. However, that’s a passion, that’s a gift, that’s something you chose to do, so I’m really big on engagement when it comes down to that piece of it.”

Friday, the store will continue with employee appreciation by having its “Fun Friday” event.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.