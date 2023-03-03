Victim identified in Thursday house fire in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The victim in Thursday’s fatal house fire has been identified.

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the individual has been identified as 58-year-old Leonardo Canela Alvarado Sr. of Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said emergency personnel responded to a report of a house fire on McCall Street just after 1 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the house was fully-involved, and they attempted an interior attack to extinguish the blaze.

After the fire was brought under control, a search of the residence was done, and a deceased man was located.

HPD said the Hattiesburg Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office are over the investigation.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

