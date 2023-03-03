USM’s Nutrition and Dietetic programs receives Accreditation Renewal

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -March is known as National Nutrition month and the University of Southern Mississippi is continuing to educate its students on the importance of it.

The Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics granted full accreditation to the university’s Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics and graduate Dietetic Internship through June 30, 2030, which is the maximum period allowed.

However, USM associate professor Holly Huye says without this accreditation, a student cannot apply for a Dietetic internship.

“We teach many different aspects of nutrition with the main three are going to be clinical nutrition, so medical nutrition, community nutrition and food service management,” said Huye.

Students also have to know the nutrition care process which is needed to assess patients, their disease status, their weight and food intake.

“We have an active, interactive curriculum,” Huye said. “Most of our classes have an associated lab with them. For example, in our food service management courses, we have an introduction to basic food prep principles and so that is done in our magnificent lab here.”

Huye says the program has to cover a broad curriculum to prepare the students for the registered dietitian exam.

Graduate student Camryn Castle said she knows the hard work it takes, firsthand.

“Studying and the class work was a lot, but it really taught us a lot of time-management skills,” Castle said. “So, not only are you learning dietetics and those certain qualifications that you need to take the registered dietitian exam, but you are also learning so much more.

Currently, 53 students are enrolled in the bachelor’s degree nutrition and dietetics program, while another 20 students are enrolled in the DI program.

Oriel Polk is one of those students and says she enjoys the hands-on experience during the different rotations.

“Once I got into the program, it reignited my love for education and food,” Polk said. “I really did not think how important food was in my life until I got into this program.”

Throughout the course of the DI program, students participate in a minimum of 1,000 hours of supervised practice.

Each intern is assigned to a primary supervised practice facility or group of facilities in Jackson, Meridian, the greater Hattiesburg area or along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

