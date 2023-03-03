Win Stuff
Sheriff: Investigation underway after weapon recovered at Pine Belt elementary school

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is involved with the investigation.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Earlier this week, a weapon was discovered on the New William J. Berry Elementary School campus in the East Jasper Consolidated School District.

According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, the incident was reported on Monday around 10:50 a.m. The gun was recovered, and the threat was handled.

A statement from the school district said this matter currently remains under investigation, and the district is unable to provide further information at this time.

Johnson said the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is involved with the investigation.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

