‘Read Across America Day’ was celebrated at the 3D School in Petal

3D School students dress as favorite book characters Thursday
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -Thursday was “Read Across America Day” and the 3D School in Petal celebrated with a book character parade.

Children chose to dress up as characters from their favorite book, fiction or non-fiction

They showed up in costumes from Cat In the Hat all the way to Harry Potter

The idea was to encourage children to read more books and open up their minds.

“We are celebrating that because we’re trying to instill reading into our students, we believe that reading opens up worlds for students that they could not get otherwise,” School Principal Donna George said.

The students celebrated with the parade and got to learn about all kinds of different books from their classmates.

