‘Read Across America Day’ was celebrated at the 3D School in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -Thursday was “Read Across America Day” and the 3D School in Petal celebrated with a book character parade.

Children chose to dress up as characters from their favorite book, fiction or non-fiction

They showed up in costumes from Cat In the Hat all the way to Harry Potter

The idea was to encourage children to read more books and open up their minds.

“We are celebrating that because we’re trying to instill reading into our students, we believe that reading opens up worlds for students that they could not get otherwise,” School Principal Donna George said.

The students celebrated with the parade and got to learn about all kinds of different books from their classmates.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.