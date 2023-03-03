Win Stuff
PRCSD using new crisis alert system

The Pearl River County School District speaks about its new CENTEGIX Crisis Alert system...
The Pearl River County School District speaks about its new CENTEGIX Crisis Alert system Thursday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARRIERE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pearl River County School District has a new alert system that quickly notifies district personnel and law enforcement in case of an emergency.

The CENTEGIX Crisis Alert system uses badges, which are worn by all school personnel.

A button on each badge can be pressed to call for help or to initiate a campus-wide lock down.

The system was installed last spring and was funded by a $500,000 federal Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant.

The system has been activated just once so far.

It happened last fall, when a prank call about an emergency was made to one of the district’s schools.

“One school put their campus on lockdown,” said Tara White, director of technology and testing for the Pearl River County School District.

“It alerted our central office and our central office was able to put every campus on lockdown from the cell phone easily, without even having to pick up the phone and call anyone to say what was happening.”

Six other school districts in the state either have the new alert system, or are in the process of installing it.

