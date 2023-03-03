New Hope Animal Rescue Center ‘Cause for Paws’ event

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - New Hope Animal Rescue Center is hosting its fourth annual “Cause For Paws” fundraising event located at Hinton Relay Park in Petal.

Families will be able to enjoy food vendors, live music, face painting, a silent auction and have the opportunity to adopt a pet.

New Hop Executive Director Jessie Cardona said with the center being funded by donations only, events like these truly can make a difference for the animals.

“There’s only a few of us (who) are actually involved in the day-to-day process, so it can get tiring and overwhelming sometimes,” said Cardona. “We’ve taken in over a 100 animals just since the first of January and like I said, it’s just a handful of us trying to make it work so we can give them a better life.”

Cause for Paws will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

