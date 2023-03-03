Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

New Hope Animal Rescue Center ‘Cause for Paws’ event

New Hope Animal Recuse Center Cause for Paws event
New Hope Animal Recuse Center Cause for Paws event(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - New Hope Animal Rescue Center is hosting its fourth annual “Cause For Paws” fundraising event located at Hinton Relay Park in Petal.

Families will be able to enjoy food vendors, live music, face painting, a silent auction and have the opportunity to adopt a pet.

New Hop Executive Director Jessie Cardona said with the center being funded by donations only, events like these truly can make a difference for the animals.

“There’s only a few of us (who) are actually involved in the day-to-day process, so it can get tiring and overwhelming sometimes,” said Cardona. “We’ve taken in over a 100 animals just since the first of January and like I said, it’s just a handful of us trying to make it work so we can give them a better life.”

Cause for Paws will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck reportedly happened near the intersection of Mississippi Highway 588 and Buffalo Hill...
Victims identified in 2-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
Thursday's deadly house fire in Hattiesburg claims one man's life
1 dead in Hattiesburg house fire
The wreck reportedly happened near the intersection of Mississippi Hwy. 588 and Buffalo Hill...
2-vehicle crash on MS-588 causes multiple fatalities
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial

Latest News

A camper was also destroyed and some vehicles may also have been damaged in the fire.
Friday morning fire destroys Soso home
WDAM has reached out to the family for further comment but they declined to speak at this time.
Investigation starts after West Jones kindergartner left on school bus in February
Laurel police release February crime statistics
Laurel police's February statistics released
Local ministry returns to Jasper County Jail
Local pastor baptizes 6 inmates at Jasper County Jail