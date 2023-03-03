Heidelberg girls fall 67-48 to Lake in Class 2A basketball title game
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Laneisha Palm scored 32 points as Lake High School defended its Class 2A girls basketball state championship Friday afternoon with a 67-48 victory over Heidelberg High School at the Mississippi Coliseum.
The Lady Hornets (24-9) grabbed a 13-4 lead after the first quarter over the Lady Oilers (27-8) and never looked back.
Lake led by 10 points at halftime (29-19) and 15 points after three periods (46-31).
Palm was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
Lake won the 2021-22 Class 2A championship with a 46-44 win over Belmont High School.
