Girls from Petal High School learn new engineering skills

Petal girls get close-up engineering experience
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Building high heel shoes, toy cars, and bath bombs may not be the first thing thought of when thoughts about engineering pop up, but, these days, that’s how a group of high school students learned new skills that can be used in the future.

“The idea of (Thursday) is just to plant the seed that they can really do anything they want to do,” said Ann Holland, Mississippi Power Community Development representative.

“Of course, engineering is a huge component in our industry, so we have a lot of engineers here (Thursday). At the end of the day, they need to pursue their passion and they need to be aware they can do anything that they want to do”

The number of women in STEM disciplines is beginning to rise. That’s why Mississippi Power hosts this event three or four times a year for different groups of young women who aspire to be an engineer one day.

“I want to be able to figure out what I want to do for a career,” said ninth-grader Sophia Brown, who said she hopes to become a chemical engineer. “I love engineering, I love everything about it.”

Holland said the event allowed the present to meet the future.”

“This is our future workforce,” Holland said. “So, here in this room, there’s definitely going to be somebody that comes to work for Mississippi Power one day, hopefully. There’s a lot of knowledge with our employees in this classroom that they can exchange and have a dialog with the students and give them the different opportunities in the energy industry”

The girls got the opportunity to talk to real engineers and learn from them throughout the day.

For some of the girls, that was the best part.

“I’ve always loved talking with people who also enjoy what I want to do and I don’t want to go into anything blindly,” said ninth-grader Annie Wood, an aspiring polymer engineer.

“So, having people who have been through it, been through the struggles and are willing to talk about it, is really interesting,”

Holland said Mississippi Power does plan on continuing the event in the future.

