Friday morning fire destroys Soso home

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - At least one residence was destroyed in a Friday morning fire in the Soso community.

The fire happened at a property near the intersection of Taylor Drive and Pat Holifield Road.

According to Jones County Fire Council Spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, the Soso, Hebron, Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge, Shady Grove, Sharon and Glade volunteer fire departments responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

A camper was also destroyed and some vehicles may also have been damaged in the fire.

The wind is believed to have possibly played a role in spreading the flames.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

