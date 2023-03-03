Crews working to repair sinkhole in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Crews are working to repair a sinkhole in Petal on Old Richton Road near the intersection of Chapel Hill Road.

The hole was reported Wednesday afternoon. Mayor Tony Ducker declared a state of emergency to get the sinkhole repaired immediately.

“We started seeing some Facebook posts, we had gotten a few phone calls, so we were able to jump on the situation,” said Ducker. “Basically, the sewer pipe collapsed. Usually, it’s a lot smaller hole, but in this situation, it’s about 10-15 feet deep.”

Ducker said safety is a big concern as well.

“We are dealing with sewer gas, we are dealing with potentials for cave-ins, so we’ve got the right boxes in there to make sure our workers are safe,” Ducker said. “So, we want to work at a quick pace, but we want to make sure we are safe as well to get this thing opened back up.”

Ducker expects the road work to be completed by early next week.

