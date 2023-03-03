Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Crews working to repair sinkhole in Petal

Petal road repairs expected to extend through weekend
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Crews are working to repair a sinkhole in Petal on Old Richton Road near the intersection of Chapel Hill Road.

The hole was reported Wednesday afternoon. Mayor Tony Ducker declared a state of emergency to get the sinkhole repaired immediately.

“We started seeing some Facebook posts, we had gotten a few phone calls, so we were able to jump on the situation,” said Ducker. “Basically, the sewer pipe collapsed. Usually, it’s a lot smaller hole, but in this situation, it’s about 10-15 feet deep.”

Ducker said safety is a big concern as well.

“We are dealing with sewer gas, we are dealing with potentials for cave-ins, so we’ve got the right boxes in there to make sure our workers are safe,” Ducker said. “So, we want to work at a quick pace, but we want to make sure we are safe as well to get this thing opened back up.”

Ducker expects the road work to be completed by early next week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck reportedly happened near the intersection of Mississippi Hwy. 588 and Buffalo Hill...
2-vehicle crash on MS-588 causes multiple fatalities
The wreck reportedly happened near the intersection of Mississippi Highway 588 and Buffalo Hill...
Victims identified in 2-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
Virginia Kanan, 55, of Soso.
GRAPHIC: Huskies rescued, owner arrested in Jones Co. following animal welfare complaint
Patrick's 3/1 Forecast
Severe Threat has now shift into early Friday morning.
The fifth annual Prom-A-Palooza set for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday
Forrest Health’s Spirit Girls Host Prom-A-Palooza

Latest News

Petal repairing sunken portion of Old Richton Road
Petal road repairs expected to extend through weekend
Thursday's deadly house fire in Hattiesburg claims one man's life
Thursday's deadly house fire in Hattiesburg claims one man's life
Names of deceased in Ellisville wreck released
Names of deceased in Ellisville wreck released
I Can Engineering Event
Girls from Petal High School learn new engineering skills