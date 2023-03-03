Win Stuff
Board of Trustees names temporary acting president at Jackson State

By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning named Elayne Hayes-Anthony as temporary acting president of Jackson State University at its meeting Thursday in Jackson, effective immediately.

Hayes-Anthony currently serves as Chair/Professor, Department of Journalism and Media Studies, at JSU.

“We are grateful that Hayes-Anthony has agreed to serve as acting president,” said Tom Duff, College Board president. “As alumnus and long-time administrator and faculty member at the university, she understands the campus, its students, its challenges and opportunities.”

The vacancy at the top of the JSU administration opened when the Board placed Thomas Hudson, JSU president, on administrative leave with pay, effective immediately,

No reason was offered for the JSU changes, but the JSU faculty senate voted no confidence in Hudson on Jan. 26.

Hayes-Anthony has served as chair of the Department of Journalism and Media Studies at JSU since 2015. She served as professor of Communications and chair of the Department of Communications at Belhaven University from 1998 until 2015.

Prior to her time at Belhaven, she served at JSU for 10 years, first as director of graduate studies for the Department of Mass Communications and later appointed head of the department. Under her leadership, the department received national accreditation from the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Hayes-Anthony earned both her bachelor of science and master’s degrees at JSU, and obtained her Ph.D. in Organizational Communication Broadcast Law at Southern Illinois-Carbondale.

She has a distinguished career in broadcast journalism. A native of Jackson, she made a name for herself as the first African-American female news anchor on WJTV Channel 12.

She was appointed assistant superintendent of public information for the Jackson Public School District and spokesperson for the Jackson School Board, before accepting the position at Belhaven.

She has received a number of accolades from her work and civic involvement, including being named the 2014 recipient of the Mississippi Humanities Council Teacher Award.

The Board of Trustees will discuss the future leadership of Jackson State at its regular meeting later this month.

