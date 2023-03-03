Win Stuff
03/03 Ryan’s “First Alert” Friday Morning Forecast

Going to be a weird “First Alert” day as the risk leaves us early on and the sun rushes in.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Expect to see a drastically different day later this afternoon than we’ve seen over the last few as the sun returns and the humidity lessens! A narrow band of showers and thunderstorms is expected, which will bring gusting winds, but likely not much else as the severe risk continues to weaken. It’s not going to feel like winter again or anything like that just yet, but we will see a nearly 10 degree drop from where our highs have been this week. That’ll get us into what I like to call “practically perfect” territory with low humidity and mild, sunny highs. Thankfully that’ll last through the weekend as well, slowly warming back into the 80s as cloud cover slowly builds back into the area. That’ll lead us into another warm, cloudy, humid, and generally rainy week for next week, so be sure to enjoy this weekend if you can!

Next week is looking “generally disturbed” nearly from start to finish. Monday afternoon a warm front will begin to develop, leading to scattered showers across the area. Once the rain begins, it will stick with us off and on until Friday afternoon. That means rain chances will vary from 20% to as high as 40%, but no day will be a complete washout. Next Friday’s front will be the last of the series though, and will finally usher in some much more seasonable weather...dropping our highs and lows below average for the first time in weeks!

