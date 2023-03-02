Win Stuff
WDAM 7 to carry high school basketball championship games on Bounce

WDAM 7 will carry the Mississippi high school basketball championship games Thursday through Saturday(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 will be carrying the Mississippi high school basketball championships Thursday through Saturday.

The games can be found on Bounce/ WDAM 7.3 and Comcast channel 216

Three Pine Belt teams will be playing for state crowns, including:

  • 1 p.m. Friday: 2A Girls; Heidelberg vs. Lake
  • 5 p.m. Friday: 5A Girls; Callaway vs. West Jones
  • 5 p.m. Friday: 5A Boys; Hattiesburg vs. Picayune

