PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The United Way 100-K PayDay Raffle is coming to a close.

Tickets remain on sale for $100 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday via text and 4 p.m. Friday by phone or in person.

The drawing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 at the Keg & Barrel West in Hattiesburg.

The annual fundraiser offers a chance to win $100,000.

All proceeds go to local non-profit organizations, such as Edwards Street Food Pantry, Hope Community Collective, Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt, and more. It also can provide funds to help feed families in need or distribute life-saving medication.

Here are some to enter:

Purchase HERE

Text PAYDAY to 91999, fill out the form and submit your ticket purchase by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday

Buy in person at the United Way office in downtown Hattiesburg (210 W. Front Street); Corner Market stores in Hattiesburg or Petal; or one of the branches of Citizens Bank, Community Bank, Grand Bank, Hancock Whitney Bank and Magnolia State Bank until 4 p.m. on Friday.

“It’s not any other fundraiser,” said says Jonah Taylor, Marketing and Communications Director of United Way in Hattiesburg. “You’re not just helping one nonprofit organization or one or two individuals. “You’re helping many thousands of Pine Belt residents in the process,”

Ticket sales end Sunday at 11:59 pm.

