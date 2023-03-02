Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘The Sojourn Project’ visits the Pine Belt to learn about Vernon Dahmer

California group travels to Hattiesburg to learn about Vernon Dahmer
By Trey Howard
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A California group known as The Sojourn Project was in the Pine Belt this’d week to learn more about the life of Vernon Dahmer and the local civil rights scene during the 1960s.

One of the stops: Bay Springs High School, where the Dahmer family shared the story of an icon in south Mississippi.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck reportedly happened near the intersection of Mississippi Hwy. 588 and Buffalo Hill...
2-vehicle crash on MS-588 causes multiple fatalities
The wreck reportedly happened near the intersection of Mississippi Highway 588 and Buffalo Hill...
Victims identified in 2-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
Virginia Kanan, 55, of Soso.
GRAPHIC: Huskies rescued, owner arrested in Jones Co. following animal welfare complaint
The fifth annual Prom-A-Palooza set for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday
Forrest Health’s Spirit Girls Host Prom-A-Palooza
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week...
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week later

Latest News

-
LPD releases stats from February grant period
March brings an early case of the pollen blues
March brings an early case of the pollen blues
-
HPD reports runaway teen found safe
Twigs, the Hattiesburg Zoo’s resident ostrich, has donated “eggstra” special eggs that local...
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum serves up ‘EGGstrodinary eggshibit’