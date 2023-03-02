Win Stuff
Severe Threat has now shift into early Friday morning.

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 3/1
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The rest of this evening will be warm and humid with temperatures falling into the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy throughout the day as highs top out into the low to mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT - The threat for severe storms has now shifted into Early Friday Morning between 4am - 9am. The greatest threat for severe storms will stay well off to our northwest, into areas of southern Arkansas and NW Louisiana. Models show a weakening squall line moving into the Pine Belt around sunrise Friday Morning with damaging winds being the main threat.

Friday afternoon will actually be nice with sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will be much cooler with highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

