Runnelstown issues boil water notice for Dixon Rd. & State Route 29

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Dixon Road and parts of State Route 29 in Perry County are under a boil water notice.

On Thursday morning, the Runnelstown Utility District issued the notice for customers along State Route 29 south of Dixon Road and those along Dixon Road.

District spokesperson Michael Hinton said the notice is a precautionary action because of a water main break that caused the system to lose pressure.

For more information, call (601) 584-6386 or (601) 549-1258.

