Police search for suspects in burglary of Columbia Academy

Columbia Police say these two suspects stole cash from a safe at Columbia Academy last Friday...
(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - There are new details from Columbia Police regarding the search for suspects who broke into Columbia Academy five days ago.

Surveillance video and photos from the school show two suspects in the hallway of the school around 2 a.m.

Investigators say they broke into a safe in the school’s business office and stole cash.

They also damaged several doors at the school in the process.

At this point, investigators can only identify the suspects as two males.

Police say they apparently knew what they were looking for when they broke in.

“I believe they knew the safe was there somewhere in the school and they were looking for the safe, they seemed prepared,” Columbia Police Department Detective Micheal Turner.

“It appeared they had a grinder and an extension cord in the videos, so we really believe that they knew the safe was there and what they were going after.”

Turner says if you have any information about the case, call Metro Crimestoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

