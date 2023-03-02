Win Stuff
Petal cemetery, Forrest Memorial Garden, now under new ownership

New owners for Forrest Memorial Garden Cemetery
New owners for Forrest Memorial Garden Cemetery
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -A Petal cemetery that caused concern for some people now has new owners.

The Forrest Memorial Garden Cemetery will be under the ownership of Petal native Pam Short and her husband..

Short says a lot of her own family members are buried there and she felt it was time to step up and take care of the landscape.

“I grew up in Petal,” Short said. “I went to Petal High. I’ve been here my whole life. I actually live just a little east in Sunrise. I’ve got Petal’s interest at heart, I’ve got a lot of love for Petal people.”

Short said she had a number of upgrades she wanted to make for cemetery she wanted to implement, including:

  • Installing benches
  • Putting stairs over tree roots to help people avoid tripping
  • Cleaning out shrubbery
  • Making sure all markers match and are set properly
  • Using the gate to keep out nighttime traffic and vandalism.

“It’s a perfect solution for us,” Mayor Tony Ducker said. “Obviously, the city wants the best thing for the folks (who) are dealing with and have loved ones out there. So obviously it’s a great situation,”

Short said she also wants to hold fundraisers and donations to help with improvement plans.

Anyone interested in helping with funding or volunteering for the improvement projects can call or email Short at (601) 520-0591 and forrestmemorialgarden@gmail.com.

You can also contact Petal’s City Hall at (601) 545-1776.

