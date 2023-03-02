Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

March is colon cancer awareness month

Colorectal cancer is the 2nd-leading cause of cancer death among men and women combined in the...
Colorectal cancer is the 2nd-leading cause of cancer death among men and women combined in the United States. (MGN) A Healthier Michigan / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0(KBTX)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - March officially starts colon cancer awareness.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that colon cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.

Screening for the disease saves lives.

Screening can find pre-cancerous polyps, abnormal growths in the colon or rectum, that can be removed before they turn into cancer.

“We see more colon cancer in patients that don’t have any family history of colon cancer than in patients that do have a family history,” said Dr. William Farmer, gastroenterologist for the Digestive Diseases Center of Hattiesburg.

“And that’s really because patients (who) have a family history of colon cancer have their colonoscopy are trying. And people (who) don’t have a family history typically will put those tests off because they don’t think they need them. And unfortunately, when they come in, they may have a cancer.”

Farmer recommends that those older than 45 should consider scheduling a colon cancer screening.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antwan Loftin, 26, is being charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting Johnny Reese, 36,...
Suspect charged with manslaughter for Bassfield shooting over the weekend
Adjacent to Margaritaville Resort, Paradise Pier offers thrill rides and refreshments all while...
Paradise Pier opens this weekend in Biloxi
Police said 16-year-old Tomarion Osbey was last seen on Feb. 26 at his residence on Emerson...
Hattiesburg police seek public’s help to find runaway teen
Virginia Kanan, 55, of Soso.
GRAPHIC: Huskies rescued, owner arrested in Jones Co. following animal welfare complaint
-
3 suspects arrested in auto burglary investigation in Hattiesburg

Latest News

New owners for Forrest Memorial Garden Cemetery
Petal cemetery, Forrest Memorial Garden, now under new ownership
Patrick's 3/1 Forecast
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 3/1
A collapsed sewer pipe has led to sections of two roads in Petal being closed for repairs.
Collapsed sewer pipe closes sections of 2 Petal roads
A pair of free Medicare health care seminars are scheduled for April 14 at Forrest General...
CMO to help explain Medicare benefits during 2 free seminars