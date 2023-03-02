Win Stuff
LPD releases stats from February grant period

-
-(Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department has released statistics from last month in relation to impaired driver and traffic services grants.

According to LPD, February’s stats were as follows:

  • 469 tickets
  • 7 DUI arrests
  • 1 drug arrests
  • 2 felony arrests

LPD Chief Tommy Cox said these grants help to slow drivers down, keep drunk drivers off the roads and keep our citizens safe.

The police department said these stats continue to show positive results for the community.

Any persons with information about crimes are encouraged to call LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

