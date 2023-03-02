Win Stuff
Hub City’s littlest museum hosts ‘EGGstraordinary’ Pocket Pop-Up

The Pocket Pop-up will run from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - You better get crackin’ to the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum’s Pocket Pop-Up this Saturday.

Museum curators said the event is only one hour long, from 1 to 2 p.m., but they will pack a ton of fun in that short amount of time.

Some planned activities include cracking open a “fresh from the Hattiesburg Zoo” ostrich egg, decorating faux eggs and eating lots of Easter candy. Of course, there will also be the usual alley games like giant Legos and alley scooters.

Curators will also debut new alley “rocks” for kids to jump on and explore the chalk stream.

The event will occur in conjunction with Downtown Hattiesburg Association’s First Saturday events.

“Come celebrate “First Saturday " Downtown and view our new EGGstraordinary exhibit and see if you can find all the new tiny people in the alley!” reads a post on the museum’s Facebook page.

Twigs, the Hattiesburg Zoo’s resident ostrich, has donated “eggstra” special eggs that local artists have turned into artistic masterpieces for the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum’s March ‘eggshibit.’(Hattiesburg Pocket Museum)

The post also encouraged any food trucks, ice cream trucks, face painters or other exhibitors still looking for a place to park Saturday to reach out to the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum for possible space.

For more information, email pocket@hattiesburg.org or call 601.268.3220.

