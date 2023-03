PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that 16-year-old Tomarion Osbey of Hattiesburg has been located and is safe.

On Tuesday, HPD reported Osbey was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 26, at his residence on Emerson Drive in Hattiesburg.

