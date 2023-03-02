Hattiesburg Pocket Museum serves up ‘EGGstrodinary eggshibit’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nothing says “Spring” like trees budding, flowers blooming, pollen blowing and GIANT ostrich eggs!

Twigs, the Hattiesburg Zoo’s resident ostrich, has donated “eggstra” special eggs that local artists have turned into artistic masterpieces for the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum’s March ‘eggshibit.’

“Twigs gave us so many eggs, and we had so many interested artists that we have enough decorated eggs for two ‘eggshibits,’” said Rick Taylor, the executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which manages and operates the museum. “When we reach mid-March, we will switch out the first set of eggs with the second set, so visitors will need to come twice in March to see the entire ‘eggstravagant eggshibit.’”

Contributing artists include the following:

Audrey Brust

Stacy Brust

Jessica Byrd

Kailyn Criddle

Evann Davis

Kat Dissiri

Anna Foley

Samantha Grace

Lisa Gunnufsen

Karen Howard

Kerrigan Jackson

Brian Jordan

Kito (the zoo’s baby hyena)

Laura Leggett

Caren Loy

Sara Monfra

Victoria Morales

Lissa Ortego

Marty Overstreet

Petal Middle School Art Class (Teacher Ms. Bilbo)

Thomas Seibert

Aubri Sparkman

Colbey Sparkman

Raquel Strong

At the end of March, the Easter Bunny will transfer the eggs to the Hattiesburg Zoo for the Zoo’s annual Golden Egg Hunt.

A few lucky guests will win some of the “eggstravagant” eggs as prizes for finding the smaller eggs throughout the zoo. The remaining eggs will be displayed in the Zoo’s Asbury Building and available for sale through a silent auction.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Zoo’s conservation efforts.

