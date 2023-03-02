Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum serves up ‘EGGstrodinary eggshibit’

Twigs, the Hattiesburg Zoo’s resident ostrich, has donated “eggstra” special eggs that local artists have turned into artistic masterpieces for the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum’s March ‘eggshibit.’(Hattiesburg Pocket Museum)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nothing says “Spring” like trees budding, flowers blooming, pollen blowing and GIANT ostrich eggs!

Twigs, the Hattiesburg Zoo’s resident ostrich, has donated “eggstra” special eggs that local artists have turned into artistic masterpieces for the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum’s March ‘eggshibit.’

“Twigs gave us so many eggs, and we had so many interested artists that we have enough decorated eggs for two ‘eggshibits,’” said Rick Taylor, the executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which manages and operates the museum. “When we reach mid-March, we will switch out the first set of eggs with the second set, so visitors will need to come twice in March to see the entire ‘eggstravagant eggshibit.’”

Contributing artists include the following:

  • Audrey Brust
  • Stacy Brust
  • Jessica Byrd
  • Kailyn Criddle
  • Evann Davis
  • Kat Dissiri
  • Anna Foley
  • Samantha Grace
  • Lisa Gunnufsen
  • Karen Howard
  • Kerrigan Jackson
  • Brian Jordan
  • Kito (the zoo’s baby hyena)
  • Laura Leggett
  • Caren Loy
  • Sara Monfra
  • Victoria Morales
  • Lissa Ortego
  • Marty Overstreet
  • Petal Middle School Art Class (Teacher Ms. Bilbo)
  • Thomas Seibert
  • Aubri Sparkman
  • Colbey Sparkman
  • Raquel Strong

At the end of March, the Easter Bunny will transfer the eggs to the Hattiesburg Zoo for the Zoo’s annual Golden Egg Hunt.

A few lucky guests will win some of the “eggstravagant” eggs as prizes for finding the smaller eggs throughout the zoo. The remaining eggs will be displayed in the Zoo’s Asbury Building and available for sale through a silent auction.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Zoo’s conservation efforts.

