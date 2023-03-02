Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg man arrested in burglary investigation

Mario Smith, 23, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Wednesday, March 2, 2023, and charged with one...
Mario Smith, 23, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Wednesday, March 2, 2023, and charged with one count of residential burglary.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department charged a local Hattiesburg man in an ongoing burglary investigation.

Mario Smith, 23, was arrested on Wednesday, Mar. 2, and charged with one count of residential burglary. The charges are in connection to a Feb. 19, 2023, residential burglary at Jackson Wood Court.

Smith was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck reportedly happened near the intersection of Mississippi Hwy. 588 and Buffalo Hill...
2-vehicle crash on MS-588 causes multiple fatalities
Virginia Kanan, 55, of Soso.
GRAPHIC: Huskies rescued, owner arrested in Jones Co. following animal welfare complaint
The fifth annual Prom-A-Palooza set for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday
Forrest Health’s Spirit Girls Host Prom-A-Palooza
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week...
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week later
Large FBI presence at Ridgeland business
FBI raids Ridgeland business

Latest News

Twigs, the Hattiesburg Zoo’s resident ostrich, has donated “eggstra” special eggs that local...
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum serves up ‘EGGstrodinary eggshibit’
The Pocket Pop-up will run from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.
Hub City’s littlest museum hosts ‘EGGstraordinary’ Pocket Pop-Up
-
2-vehicle crash on MS-588 leads to 3 deaths, 1 person airlifted with injuries
Customers affected live along State Route 29 south of Dixon Road and those along Dixon Road.
Runnelstown issues boil water notice for Dixon Rd. & State Route 29