Hattiesburg man arrested in burglary investigation

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department charged a local Hattiesburg man in an ongoing burglary investigation.

Mario Smith, 23, was arrested on Wednesday, Mar. 2, and charged with one count of residential burglary. The charges are in connection to a Feb. 19, 2023, residential burglary at Jackson Wood Court.

Smith was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

