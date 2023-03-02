Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival preview

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you love beer, Town Square Park is where you need to be this weekend.

Hattiesburg’s ninth annual Craft Beer Festival will be held this Saturday at Town Square Park.

This year, it’s sponsored in part by Corner Market, who will be partnering with Visit Mississippi.

Mississippi breweries were invited to showcase their beer, along with food and tourism.

“We’ll have 135 beers from 45 different breweries represented at the festival this year.” said Downtown Hattiesburg Association executive director Andrea Saffle. “So, it’d be a great time for you to come out and it’s a great opportunity if you’re not a beer connoisseur to really kind of sample and see what you might possibly like,”

The event will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday. VIP entry starts at 5 p.m.

