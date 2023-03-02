Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Grand larceny suspect allegedly cuts his hair to avoid arrest in Perry Co.

The man reportedly attempted to cut his hair before he was arrested, according to the Perry...
The man reportedly attempted to cut his hair before he was arrested, according to the Perry County Sheriff's Office.(Perry County Sheriff’s Office)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people were arrested in an investigation into stolen catalytic converters in Perry County.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of several catalytic converters stolen from a mechanic business off Mississippi Highway 42 in Runnelstown earlier this week.

The business owner provided some surveillance camera footage to the sheriff’s office showing a suspect dressed in black.

Early Wednesday morning, two suspects allegedly returned to the business to recover a catalytic converter that was left behind.

The sheriff’s office said the owner was able to contact the two men allegedly caught on the surveillance video at a residence next to the business.

According to PCSO, when deputies responded to the residence, one of the men reportedly fled into the home. Once inside, the man, identified as Dawson D. Taylor, attempted to cut his hair, reportedly to change his identity.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was unable to cut all of his hair off before deputies took him into custody.

A woman was also found at the scene along with several catalytic converters allegedly taken the night before, according to PCSO.

Deputies also discovered an estimated $35,000 worth of tools hidden in the woods away from the business.

Those arrested include:

*(A name or photo below does not mean this person is guilty only that they have been arrested by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and charged in connection to this case.)

Caption
  • Mark A. Thompson, 33, was charged with grand larceny.
  • Dawson D. Taylor, 21, was charged with grand larceny.
  • Abigayle J. Coker, 21, was charged with grand larceny.

The suspect reportedly had their initial appearance in court on Thursday. Bond information was not provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck reportedly happened near the intersection of Mississippi Hwy. 588 and Buffalo Hill...
2-vehicle crash on MS-588 causes multiple fatalities
The wreck reportedly happened near the intersection of Mississippi Highway 588 and Buffalo Hill...
Victims identified in 2-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
Virginia Kanan, 55, of Soso.
GRAPHIC: Huskies rescued, owner arrested in Jones Co. following animal welfare complaint
The fifth annual Prom-A-Palooza set for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday
Forrest Health’s Spirit Girls Host Prom-A-Palooza
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week...
ALEA releases details from fiery vehicle crash on Highway 98 that killed two people, one week later

Latest News

I Can Engineering Event
Girls from Petal High School learn new engineering skills
Petal girls get close-up engineering experience
Petal girls get close-up engineering experience
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is involved with the investigation.
Sheriff: Investigation underway after weapon recovered at Pine Belt elementary school
Mark Anthony Thompson, 33
Grand larceny suspects arrested in Perry Co.