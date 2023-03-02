Grand larceny suspect allegedly cuts his hair to avoid arrest in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people were arrested in an investigation into stolen catalytic converters in Perry County.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of several catalytic converters stolen from a mechanic business off Mississippi Highway 42 in Runnelstown earlier this week.

The business owner provided some surveillance camera footage to the sheriff’s office showing a suspect dressed in black.

Early Wednesday morning, two suspects allegedly returned to the business to recover a catalytic converter that was left behind.

The sheriff’s office said the owner was able to contact the two men allegedly caught on the surveillance video at a residence next to the business.

According to PCSO, when deputies responded to the residence, one of the men reportedly fled into the home. Once inside, the man, identified as Dawson D. Taylor, attempted to cut his hair, reportedly to change his identity.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was unable to cut all of his hair off before deputies took him into custody.

A woman was also found at the scene along with several catalytic converters allegedly taken the night before, according to PCSO.

Deputies also discovered an estimated $35,000 worth of tools hidden in the woods away from the business.

Those arrested include:

*(A name or photo below does not mean this person is guilty only that they have been arrested by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and charged in connection to this case.)

Mark A. Thompson, 33, was charged with grand larceny.

Dawson D. Taylor, 21, was charged with grand larceny.

Abigayle J. Coker, 21, was charged with grand larceny.

The suspect reportedly had their initial appearance in court on Thursday. Bond information was not provided.

