Dog helps rescue baby in fire; family trying to recover after losing everything

A Detroit family says their dog helped save their baby in a fire.
A Detroit family says their dog helped save their baby in a fire.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DETROIT (Gray News) - A family in Michigan says they have lost everything in a fire but, with the help of their dog, their baby is safe.

Janet Kelley told the Detroit Free Press that a fire broke out at their Detroit-area residence on Feb. 21.

The mother of four said the fire started in the unit below them where another family’s kids were playing with a lighter in a bedroom that lit up a mattress.

The downstairs tenants reportedly alerted everyone about the fire, but black smoke had already filled both units.

Kelley said her 1-year-old daughter was stuck in a playpen inside their unit when fire crews arrived. But the family dog, Blue, refused to leave her side until he alerted rescuers to where she was.

The family said Blue is a 3-year-old pit bull mix. They said he is a rescue dog who has been very protective of them since being added to the family.

According to a GoFundMe account Kelley is organizing, they lost everything in the fire and had their lives turned upside down.

Kelley wrote that they have turned to the fundraising effort for assistance, as they have been staying in their vehicle until finding new housing.

She said she has reached out to the landlord, churches and organizations but did not receive any immediate assistance.

As of Wednesday, the family has received more than $90,000 through online donations.

