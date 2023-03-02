Win Stuff
Dixie Electric employees provide 200 backpacks for children in foster care

Employees with Dixie Electric collected enough money this year to provide 200 backpacks to children in foster care in five counties.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Employees of Dixie Electric are carrying on a tradition this year of helping children in foster care in the Pine Belt.

They’ve given more than $5,500 to purchase 200 backpacks full of supplies for children who are just entering foster care.

The money was raised during an annual company Christmas giveaway program.

“These backpacks are designed to help with that transition into foster care a little easier for that very first night, so we supply these backpacks full of things such as pajamas, underwear, socks, toiletries,” said Amanda Mills, Dixie Electric communication specialist.

The backpacks will go to children in Forrest, Jones, Perry, Clarke and Wayne counties.

“Some kids only come with just the clothes off their backs and it it helps the foster parent as well as the children,” said Sandra Clayton, supervisor with Child Protection Services in Ellisville.

