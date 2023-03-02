Cross country bike ride for special needs awareness makes stop in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s called “Ride for Reid.” Brother Chris Sweeney was a missionary in Africa, but now’s he on sabbatical for a different calling.

“I’ve always wanted to do a tour across the country,” Brother Chris said.

He and his friend Matt are going on a 6,500-mile journey across the country to raise awareness and funding for those with special needs. Brother Chris has an inspiration: his nephew Reid, who has down syndrome.

“Reid was born about seven years ago, and ever since then I’ve wanted to do something to help him with his future,” Brother Chris said. “Reid is definitely the inspiration, and I know it’s going to be difficult, but I think we can do it.”

The goal is to raise enough money so those like Reid can work at a coffee shop with special needs employees.

“I was totally amazed when Chris came up with this idea. What better way to build something, not just for Reid, but for the whole special needs community,” said Craig Sweeney, Reid’s father.

Brother Chris started the journey in New Orleans. On Thursday, he began day two at PJ’s Coffee shop in Bay St. Louis.

Brother Chris plans to bike along the Gulf Coast beaches and continue across Florida to the Atlantic coast. Once he hits the water he turns left and follows the East Coast Greenway to Washington, DC.

From there, Brother Chris plans to take another turn left onto the Great American Rail Trail and across the country. Eventually, he will end up on the west coast in Seattle and again make a left turn on the Pacific Coast Highway to San Francisco. They think it will take about five months to complete the ride.

“Just like Chris, Reid’s definitely taking the scenic route,” Craig added. Just like someone told me early on, Reid can do anything anybody else can, it’s just going to be the scenic route.”

You can follow the Ride For Reid on Facebook for updates.

