Columbia police release 2022 Strategic Plan Update

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department issued an annual report on crime statistics for the city.

It’s all part of the city’s 2022 Strategic Plan Update.

Police shared the report with the public during “Coffee with a Cop” event at Frosty’s Wednesday morning.

The report lists the total number of citizen complaints answered by police in 2022.

It also lists the number of misdemeanor and felony arrests made and the percentage of misdemeanor and felony crimes solved.

“This is just another way that we can be transparent and let the public know what we’re doing and how we did,” Columbia Police Department Chief Michael Kelly said.

“It’s really a report card for the police department over the past year.”

Kelly says anyone can drop by the police department and get their own copy of the report.

