Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Collapsed sewer pipe closes sections of 2 Petal roads

A collapsed sewer pipe has led to sections of two roads in Petal being closed for repairs.
A collapsed sewer pipe has led to sections of two roads in Petal being closed for repairs.(Petal Mayor Tony Ducker's Facebook page)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sections of two Petal roads are closed after a sewer line collapsed.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker posted on his Facebook page Wednesday that Old Richton Road was closed from Fairchild Drive to Beverly Drive.

Also closed: Chappell Hill Road from Old Richton Road to Starlane Drive.

Ducker posted that he was not sure how long the roads would be closed.

“We want to assure safe travel in the area,” Ducker posted.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck reportedly happened near the intersection of Mississippi Hwy. 588 and Buffalo Hill...
2-vehicle crash on MS-588 causes multiple fatalities
Antwan Loftin, 26, is being charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting Johnny Reese, 36,...
Suspect charged with manslaughter for Bassfield shooting over the weekend
Adjacent to Margaritaville Resort, Paradise Pier offers thrill rides and refreshments all while...
Paradise Pier opens this weekend in Biloxi
Virginia Kanan, 55, of Soso.
GRAPHIC: Huskies rescued, owner arrested in Jones Co. following animal welfare complaint
Police said 16-year-old Tomarion Osbey was last seen on Feb. 26 at his residence on Emerson...
Hattiesburg police seek public’s help to find runaway teen

Latest News

Colorectal cancer is the 2nd-leading cause of cancer death among men and women combined in the...
March is colon cancer awareness month
New owners for Forrest Memorial Garden Cemetery
Petal cemetery, Forrest Memorial Garden, now under new ownership
Patrick's 3/1 Forecast
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 3/1
A pair of free Medicare health care seminars are scheduled for April 14 at Forrest General...
CMO to help explain Medicare benefits during 2 free seminars