Collapsed sewer pipe closes sections of 2 Petal roads

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sections of two Petal roads are closed after a sewer line collapsed.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker posted on his Facebook page Wednesday that Old Richton Road was closed from Fairchild Drive to Beverly Drive.

Also closed: Chappell Hill Road from Old Richton Road to Starlane Drive.

Ducker posted that he was not sure how long the roads would be closed.

“We want to assure safe travel in the area,” Ducker posted.

