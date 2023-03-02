1 dead in Hattiesburg house fire

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A house fire in Hattiesburg Thursday afternoon left one man dead.

Emergency personnel responded to a report of a house fire on McCall Street just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the house was fully-involved, and they attempted an interior attack in efforts to extinguish the blaze.

After the fire was quickly brought under control, a search of the residence was conducted, and a deceased male was located.

The Hattiesburg Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the incident with the assistance of the Hattiesburg Police Department.

