03/02 Ryan’s “Friday/Stormy Eve” Thursday Morning Forecast

The skies have clouded over after clearing slightly yesterday, all ahead of some end-of-week storms.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Things have improved slightly for the Pine Belt in regards the the potential for severe weather we’ve been eyeing all week. The good news is the threat has lessened some as the highest risk has dropped from level 3 to level 2, but it’s still close enough to be concerning as it slowly breaks down. The “bad” news I guess is it’s now coming in a bit later in the day, less of a Thursday night/Friday morning event and now more of a Friday morning event...if it’s even an “event” at all. That means today won’t change much from the last few days, remaining on the warm and humid side with more largely cloudy skies. In fact, today will basically be a carbon copy of yesterday where we’ll start cloudy, but see the skies thin slightly around sunset before they start building back in overnight. That takes us into tomorrow morning, and the arrival of the potential severe weather.

It initially looked like this would happen tonight, but now will come through as late as sunrise Friday morning. This system still cares a level 1-2 risk of severe weather as it passes through, but will be weakening rapidly and doesn’t look concerning at this point. Still...the ingredients are there once again so we will continue to err on the side of caution and keep it a “First Alert Weather Day.” Right now though we have a very narrow window for any strong storms to develop...basically if it doesn’t happen between 4 AM and 8 AM it won’t, and things will begin clearing up quickly for the rest of the day.

