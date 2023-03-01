Win Stuff
Winning lottery ticket sold in Biloxi

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the ticket matched all five numbers from...
According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the ticket matched all five numbers from Tuesday's Mississippi Match 5 drawing,
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One lucky Mississippi Lottery player hit a jackpot with a ticket bought in Biloxi.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the ticket matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing, landing an impressive $272,152.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 3-7-14-18-21, and the winning ticket was purchased from Clark Oil Company #28 on Highway 90 in Biloxi.

This is the first Mississippi Match 5 jackpot hit since the record-setting jackpot worth $906,168 was hit on Feb. 7, 2023.

The jackpot for the Thursday, March 2, Match 5 drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

The jackpot for the Powerball drawing Wednesday, March 1, is an estimated $143 million, with an estimated cash value of $73 million. The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing Friday, March 3, is an estimated $167 million, with an estimated cash value of $84.5 million.

