TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle crash causes multiple fatalities, blocks traffic on MS-588

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has confirmed three fatalities and one person being airlifted with severe injuries in relation to a two-vehicle crash just outside of Ellisville on Wednesday.

The wreck reportedly happened near the intersection of Mississippi Highway 588 and Buffalo Hill Road.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office said this section of MS-588 is completely blocked and will remain so for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers are asked to avoid this area.

MHP is handling the investigation.

The JCSD, Jones County Coroner’s Office, EMServ Ambulance Service and several Jones County volunteer fire departments also responded to the scene.

This story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.

